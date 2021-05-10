AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Hits New 12-Month High at $197.72

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.72 and last traded at $197.22, with a volume of 640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.53.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.63.

The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 45.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 60.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (NYSE:AVB)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

