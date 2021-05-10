Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AGR traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $51.69. 8,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.