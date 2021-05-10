Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 7,651 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 423,611 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,107,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,017,000 after acquiring an additional 709,433 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 468,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 157,861 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 78,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 35,125 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $25.43. 6,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,233. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

