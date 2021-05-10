Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 157,976 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 157,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 1.0% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,936. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

