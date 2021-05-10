Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 96,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,248. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.