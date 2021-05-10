Avestar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,315 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,500,317,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,650,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,927,128.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $85,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,301,473.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336.

C3.ai stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.08. 6,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,619. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.46.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

