Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.09

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.09 and last traded at $53.54, with a volume of 2141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth $3,297,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

