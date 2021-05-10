Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.99

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 3314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 84.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,183,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,597,000 after buying an additional 735,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

