Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Axcella Health worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 260.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. Axcella Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 22.66.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

