AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $58.20.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

