Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $46.27 on Monday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,070 shares of company stock valued at $821,729 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

