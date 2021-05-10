Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Lifted to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.88.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 783,792 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 60.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 768,797 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Azul by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 417,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $9,215,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

