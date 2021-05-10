B. Riley Boosts OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $118.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.35. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $66.11 and a 12 month high of $101.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,564 shares of company stock worth $7,342,043. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

