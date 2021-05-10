Banano (BAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.28 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. Banano has a market capitalization of $53.28 million and $1.09 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $275.12 or 0.00486142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00084932 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 100.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00244523 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,389 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,824,044 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

