Bank of America Reiterates €180.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €153.67 ($180.78).

DHER stock opened at €125.25 ($147.35) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €79.34 ($93.34) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €120.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.88.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

