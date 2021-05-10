Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BKRIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Ireland Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY remained flat at $$5.91 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.91.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

