BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

BKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of BKU stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. 471,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,866 shares of company stock valued at $518,633. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

