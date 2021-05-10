Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded at Boenning Scattergood

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $29.16 on Monday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $230.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,221 shares of company stock worth $160,886 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.