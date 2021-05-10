Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives $56.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

BANR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth $6,893,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $862,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. Analysts predict that Banner will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

