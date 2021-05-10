Barclays Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $125.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price increased by Barclays from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND opened at $113.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.