Barclays Raises Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target to $35.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.13.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

