Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $87.77. The stock had a trading volume of 192,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,698. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

