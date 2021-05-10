Barrington Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRA International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

CRAI stock opened at $85.76 on Monday. CRA International has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth about $2,279,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in CRA International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CRA International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CRA International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

