Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report $3.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.12 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.