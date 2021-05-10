Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report $3.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.12 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.