Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €83.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMW. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €89.07 ($104.78).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €83.64 ($98.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €74.66. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52-week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

