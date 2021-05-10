Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,518.18 or 0.02619945 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $109.31 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066946 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.88 or 0.00319046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031281 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.