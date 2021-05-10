Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLWYF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Bellway from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Bellway stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. Bellway has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $45.60.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

