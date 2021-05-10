Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires Shares of 744 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 56.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 46,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.65, for a total value of $19,427,300.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,695,460,275.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,605 shares of company stock valued at $75,365,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $375.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.96 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

