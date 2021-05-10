Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 0.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,606 shares of company stock worth $149,193,960 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $294.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.82 and its 200-day moving average is $383.90. The company has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

