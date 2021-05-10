Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys Shares of 97,271 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 35.6% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $424.14 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

