Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $66.38 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07.

