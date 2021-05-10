Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $312,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $141.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

