Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New $462,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $363.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

