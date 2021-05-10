Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 156,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 53.8% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $228.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

