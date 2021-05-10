Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €306.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEURV. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €274.25 ($322.65).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

