Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $387,153 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

