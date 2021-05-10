Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,179,220. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE BERY opened at $68.03 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

