Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $125.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

BYND has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat stock opened at $110.47 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $106.91 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.07 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,847. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.