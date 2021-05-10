Bioceres Crop Solutions’ (BIOX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

BIOX opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.65 million, a PE ratio of 165.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

