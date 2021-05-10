BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Given New $6.25 Price Target at Roth Capital

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $6.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $340.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 373,956 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,019,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

