bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $112.95

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.95 and last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMXMF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bioMérieux currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.48.

About bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

