BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $193.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $183.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.35. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $213.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.86 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in BioNTech by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in BioNTech by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

