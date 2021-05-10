Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$3.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIR shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

BIR opened at C$3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$920.15 million and a PE ratio of -14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.42. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.04 and a 1 year high of C$3.48.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.70%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

