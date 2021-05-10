BitBall Hits Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. BitBall has a market cap of $1.72 million and $1.06 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58,043.16 or 0.99540025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00235161 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001743 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

