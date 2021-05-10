BitDegree Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One BitDegree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $649.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitDegree alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00087317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00064670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.76 or 0.00813935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00106920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.08 or 0.09289343 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDegree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDegree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.