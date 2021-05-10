BitTorrent Market Cap Achieves $4.60 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $4.60 billion and $1.55 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00017874 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00028990 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014881 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003991 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

