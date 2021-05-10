Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,247. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

