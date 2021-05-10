Black Diamond Financial LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $101.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $92.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $102.26.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

