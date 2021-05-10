Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases 20,211 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.65. 938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,802. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.

