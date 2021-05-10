Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BKH. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.86.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

